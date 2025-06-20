/'Will eliminate': Israel defence minister Katz warns there will be no more Hezbollah if…

In a stern warning, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said 'there will be no more Hezbollah' if the Iran-backed militant group attacks Israel amid the ongoing war. His comments came as the Lebanon-based group expressed support for Tehran. Hezbollah, weakened by the recent elimination of its fighters and leadership by Israel, has not yet made a declaration of military involvement in the Iran-Israel war, but has expressed readiness for the same.

What did Katz say?

“If Hezbollah launches attacks, we will eliminate them,” Katz said in a social media post.

Katz stated that Israel sees Hezbollah not as a neutral actor, but as an active threat.



“The Hezbollah Secretary-General [Naim Qassem] hasn’t learned the lessons of his predecessors," Katz was quoted as saying in Israeli media. Katz accused Qassem of "threatening to act against Israel under orders from the Iranian dictator,” referring to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.



Katz said: “I advise the Lebanese proxy to be cautious and understand that Israel has run out of patience with terrorists who threaten it. If there is terrorism, there will be no more Hezbollah,” Katz warned.

What did Hezbollah say about Iran-Israel war?

Katz's comments came after Qassem, appointed as Hezbollah’s deputy leader after Israel assassinated the group's chief Hassan Nasrallah in September 2024, expressed continued support for Tehran.

Qassem said Hezbollah would “act as we see fit” in the wake of the Iran-Israel war.





Earlier, Reuters had reported, citing a Hezbollah official, that it would not carry out its own attacks in response to the Israeli offensive on Iran, which started on June 13.

US official issues a similar warning to Hezbollah

A similar warning was issued by the US special envoy to Syria, Thomas Barrack, after meeting officials in Lebanon.

It would be a "very bad decision" Barrack said on Thursday after he met with officials in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who is a close ally of Hezbollah.

"I can say on behalf of the President [US President Donald Trump], who he has been very clear in expressing as has Special Envoy [Steve] Witkoff: that would be a very, very, very bad decision," Barrack, who also serves as US envoy to Turkey, told reporters.



Hezbollah also said threats against Supreme Leader Khamenei would have "dire consequences".



Hezbollah is already severely damaged. Besides much of its leadership gone, thousands of its fighters were killed in the 2024 offensive by Israel on southern Lebanon. Many of them were killed in a series of pager explosions orchestrated by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments in the Israel-Iran conflict. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos, and videos.