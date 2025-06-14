/Israel-Iran War: Khamenei warns 'armed forces are ready,' calls Operation Rising Lion 'Zionist regime's big mistake'

Israel-Iran war: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Saturday (June 14) that his country's armed forces were ready against Israel after the Netanyahu government launched a barrage of airstrikes on the Islamic nation under Operation Rising Lion.

Taking to the social media platform X, Khamenei wrote, "The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, a grave error, and committed a reckless act. By God's grace, the consequences of this will bring that regime to ruin."

"The Iranian nation won't permit the blood of its valued martyrs to go unavenged, nor will it ignore the violation of its airspace," he added.

In another post, the Iranian chief said, "Our Armed Forces are ready, and the country's officials and all the people are behind the Armed Forces."

Khamenei further said that Iran will show "no mercy" to Israel.



"Today, we must give a strong response to the evil, despicable, terrorist Zionist identity. God willing, we will respond with strength and will show no mercy to them. Life will become bitter for the Zionists. The Zionist regime will not escape safely from the heinous crime they've committed," he said.

Moreover, he also released a video message earlier after Israel's Operation Rising Lion in which he warned that the "Zionist regime will not escape safely from the heinous crime they've committed."

This came after Israel launched airstrikes under Operation Rising Lion on Iran and the Islamic nation retaliated. According to the Times of Israel, the Iranian strike killed a woman and injured five people.