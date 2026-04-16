/Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire: Lebanon truce could come 'this week' - Report

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah could be announced within days, Lebanese officials say, according to reports. The ceasefire would most likely happen after Israeli ground forces complete their push to take the southern town of Bint Jbeil, reported the Financial Times and Reuters. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (Apr 15) described Bint Jbeil as a Hezbollah stronghold his troops were "about to defeat." The prospect of a truce in Lebanon has emerged as one of the more complicated threads in the conflict plaguing West Asia. Israel launched its offensive in Lebanon on March 2, after Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at the start of the US-Israel campaign against Iran. Since then, Israeli strikes have killed more than 2,167 people, including 172 children and 91 medical personnel, and displaced over a million, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

Trump would welcome a truce in Lebanon

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As Israeli forces push into southern Lebanon with the stated aim of establishing a buffer zone stretching 8 to 10 kilometres inside the border, the question of whether Lebanon is covered under the US-Iran 14-day ceasefire has emerged as a persistent source of friction.

Iran and Pakistan, which have been mediating between Washington and Tehran, have insisted the two-week truce announced by US President Donald Trump last week applies to Lebanon as well. The US and Israel have been equally insistent that it does not.

A senior Trump administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday, said that Trump would "welcome the end of hostilities in Lebanon" but insisted that the "negotiations between the US and Iran are not linked to ongoing peace talks between Israel and Lebanon."