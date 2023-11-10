Israel-Hamas war: UN calls for probe into Israel's use of 'high impact weapons' in Gaza

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday (Nov 10) called for an investigation into what he called Israel's use of "high-impact explosive weapons" in the Gaza Strip. Addressing a press conference in Jordan's capital city of Amman, Turk said that these weapons were causing indiscriminate destruction in Gaza. Turk did not specify what weapons he was referring to.

"The extensive Israeli bombardment of Gaza, including the use of high-impact explosive weapons in densely populated areas ... is clearly having a devastating humanitarian and human rights impact," he told reporters.

'Attacks in Gaza must be probed'

"The attacks must be investigated ... We have very serious concerns that these amount to disproportionate attacks in breach of international humanitarian law," the top UN official added.

Reacting to his remarks, Israel's permanent mission to the UN in Geneva said, "Israel abides by international humanitarian law at all times. Terrorists don’t." The mission added that Hamas embedded itself in densely populated areas and was preventing civilians from leaving.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has been going on for more than a month now, and thousands of people have been killed on both sides of the conflict. Turk also told reporters that any use by Palestinian armed groups of civilians and civilian objects to shield themselves from attack was in contravention of the laws of war.

"But such conduct by Palestinian armed groups does not absolve Israel of its obligation to ensure that civilians are spared," he added.

Turk also said that Israel must take immediate measures to protect Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, where violence is escalating between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers and settlers.

Gaza death toll climbs to over 11,000

On Friday, the health ministry in Gaza said that 11,078 people have been killed in the Palestinian enclave since October 7. In a statement, the ministry said that the death toll includes 4,506 children and nearly 28,000 people have been injured in the conflict.

Also read: Israel asks Western media to clarify the presence of photographers during Hamas attack

In the latest developments on the conflict, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that Israeli snipers were shooting at Gaza's Al-Quds hospital, reporting at least one death and 20 wounded.