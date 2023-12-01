LIVE TV
Israel-Hamas war: Gaza truce deal expires without extension announced

Tel AvivEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Dec 01, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
A Red Cross vehicle, as part of a convoy carrying hostages abducted by Hamas in southern Gaza on Nov 30, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

The Israeli military said that it resumed combat in the Gaza Strip following the expiration of the truce.

The truce deal between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip expired on Friday (Dec 1) with no announcement of an extension, the news agency AFP reported. Negotiators had been working feverishly to renew the pause in fighting which has been going on since Oct 7. The Israeli military said that it resumed combat in the Gaza Strip following the expiration of the truce.

In a post, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, "Hamas violated the agreement and in addition fired at the territory of the State of Israel. The IDF renewed fire against the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip."

Earlier, a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said that the truce was extended for another day, facilitating the exchange of Israeli and foreign hostages and Palestinian prisoners along with the delivery of humanitarian aid to the war-torn region. However, there was no official confirmation. 

On Thursday, Hamas released eight hostages in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners. 

Thus far during the truce, Hamas has freed 105 hostages and Israel has released 240 Palestinian prisoners. Also on Thursday, More fuel and 56 trucks of humanitarian supplies entered Gaza.

