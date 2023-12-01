Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: IDF says ready to resume fighting
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel and Hamas agreed to extend the pause in fighting in Gaza for another day early on Thursday (Nov 30) as negotiations continue on the release of hostages, according to mediator Qatar. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Jerusalem, in what was his third visit to the region since the war broke out in October. Egypt and Qatar are the other negotiators, attempting to extend the truce. Follow our live updates on the war.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Jersulaem had sworn to 'destroy Hamas' even though a temporary ceasefire was in place.
IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagar said the Israeli military was prepared to resume fighting Hamas if the ceasefire was not extended.
“The IDF is ready to resume the fighting. We are prepared to attack at any hour, tonight as well,” Hagari says.
He added that IDF was however goin to honour the current deal with Hamas, under which hostages from both sides are being released.
The two Israeli hostages released by Hamas on Thursday (Nov 30) so far, were identified as Mia Schem, 21, and Amit Soussana, 40.
"A short while ago, Red Cross representatives transferred two Israeli released hostages to IDF special forces and ISA forces adjacent to the security fence with the Gaza Strip. Afterwards, they will make their way to the Hatzerim Base," read the IDF statement.