'I have sworn to destroy Hamas': Netanyahu tells Blinken after three Israelis are killed in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Jersulaem had sworn to 'destroy Hamas' even though a temporary ceasefire was in place. The US official is in the Middle East, his third visit since the crisis began in October, to oversee a truce deal between the two parties.

During the meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Netanyahu made his intentions clear to Blinken.

"I told him we have sworn, and I have sworn, to destroy Hamas. Nothing will stop us," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by news site the Times of Israel.

“This is the same Hamas. It’s the same Hamas that committed the terrible massacre on October 7, the same Hamas that is trying to murder us everywhere," he added.

Notably, Bibi's charged statement came shortly after three Israelis were murdered in a Palestinian terror attack in Jerusalem, claimed by Hamas.

The terror group, in a statement, said the “operation came as a natural response to unprecedented crimes conducted by the occupation”.

A day earlier, Netanyahu in a lengthy post on X (formerly known as Twitter) made it clear that Israel will soon return to eradicate Hamas once the hostage exchange is complete.

Bibi said his goals remain the same and that his government had achieved a great deal in the last week, which included the return of abductees - a feat that would have 'sounded imaginary'.

"In the last few days I hear a question - will Israel return to fighting after this phase of returning our abductees is exhausted? So my answer is unequivocal - yes," wrote Netanyahu.

"There is no way we are not going back to fighting until the end. This is my policy, the entire cabinet stands behind it, the entire government stands behind it, the soldiers stand behind it, the people stand behind it - and that is exactly what we will do," he added.

After last week's truce deal and the subsequent extension on Monday (Nov 27) and Thursday (Nov 30), there has been a relative period of quiet on both sides of the fence. With Blinken in Israel and Qatar in the fold, negotiations are underway for a longer truce deal.

Up until the last update, 10 Israeli hostages were set to be released from the Gaza Strip on Thursday.