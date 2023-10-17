Israel-Hamas war: France warns citizens against Lebanon travel, becomes latest Western nation to do so

France on Tuesday (Oct 17) joined several Western countries including the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and Germany in warning its citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon as the security situation remains tense amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. In a statement, the French foreign ministry said, "Given security tensions in the region and particularly on Lebanon's southern border, French travellers planning a trip to Lebanon are not advised to go there."

The warning comes a day after France warned Lebanese officials to avert war with Israel.

Since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7, the Lebanese-Israel border has seen near-daily tit-for-tat incidents involving Lebanon's Hezbollah or Palestinian groups.

Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, has so far limited its cross-border attacks but analysts say the Iran-backed group with a powerful arsenal could open a front with Israel if it invades the Gaza Strip, the news agency AFP reported.

The US has urged Hezbollah to stay out of the Israel-Hamas war. On October 9, the US issued a broad "regional security alert" warning citizens to "take caution".

On Monday, Britain issued a travel advisory that said, "Events in Lebanon are fast-moving. The situation has the potential to deteriorate quickly and with no warning."

Britain also added that the British Embassy in Lebanon had temporarily withdrawn family members of staff. It advised "against all travel to some parts of Lebanon" including border areas and "against all but essential travel to the rest of Lebanon".

Canada has warned its citizens to "avoid non-essential travel to Lebanon", citing "an unpredictable security situation" and the "armed conflict with Israel".

Germany, meanwhile, urged its nationals not to travel to Lebanon because of "an escalation of violence" following the Hamas attacks on Israel. The travel warning is at the highest level given by the German government.

