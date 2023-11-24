Israel-Hamas war: Four-day truce takes effect, some hostages to be released as part of deal

Israel and Hamas entered a four-day ceasefire on Friday (Nov 24) after it took effect at 7:00 am (0500 GMT). Hamas, a Palestine-based militant group, is set to release the first group of hostages later in the day. The truce will also allow increased aid to flow into the besieged Gaza Strip.

The truce agreement has been negotiated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States. It brought the first pause in a seven-week-old war that has killed thousands of people.

However, just minutes after the ceasefire took effect, the Israeli military sounded sirens in two villages near the Gaza Strip to warn people of possible rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, just minutes after a truce came into force. So far, there was no immediate confirmation that rocket attacks occurred.

Israeli warplanes over southern Gaza dropped leaflets warning people not to head back to the north. As reported by the news agencies, the leaflets read: "The war is not over yet. Returning to the north is forbidden and very dangerous!!!"

A total of 13 women and children held hostage in Gaza are due to be freed at 4:00 pm local time (1400 GMT) as part of the agreement. The Qatari mediators have said that in return, Israel will free a number of Palestinian prisoners from jails. Reports have said that 150 Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released.

At least 50 hostages are expected to be released over the four days, leaving an estimated 190 hostages still with Palestinian militants.

Latest death toll

The death toll from the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict has exceeded 16,200, according to official data released by both sides. Hamas' media office said on Thursday that 14,854 people in the Gaza Strip had been killed since Oct 7.

Ismail al-Thawabta, director general of the media office, said that among the dead were 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, while more than 36,000 others were injured.

