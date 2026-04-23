/Israel and Lebanon hold second round of talks: Discussions to take place on ceasefire extension

Israel and Lebanon have held a new round of talks in Washington on Thursday (Apr 23). Before the meeting, it was reported that Beirut was planning to request a one-month extension of a ceasefire that is due to expire on Sunday (Apr 26). Israel stated ahead of the talks that it has no "serious disagreements" with Lebanon, calling on it to "work together" against the pro-Iran Hezbollah. The Iran-backed armed group has opposed to the negotiations. The two countries held a meeting in Washington on April 14, the first of its kind since 1993, in an attempt to put an end to hostilities.

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,454 people and displaced one million since the start of the war, according to Lebanese authorities.

As in the previous round, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will bring together Israeli ambassador Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad, in the presence of the US ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa. US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is also expected to join the meeting. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, said that "contacts are underway to extend the ceasefire period".

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Meanwhile, Israeli strikes killed five people in Lebanon on Wednesday, as Israel continues to hit what it says are Hezbollah targets despite the ceasefire. Lebanon's civil defence agency said an Israeli strike killed journalist Amal Khalil on Wednesday. Khalil's employer, Lebanese daily newspaper Al-Akhbar, said fellow journalist Zeinab Faraj was wounded.

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Israel and Lebanon held rare direct talks in Washington last week and soon after US President Donald Trump announced that the leaders of both the countries have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire. Under the ceasefire, Israel retains its “right to take all necessary measures in self-defence, at any time, against planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks.” Lebanon must take "meaningful steps" to prevent Hezbollah and all other "rogue non-state armed groups" from carrying out attacks against Israeli targets.

What's Hezbollah's position?

After the ceasefire, Trump warned Hezbollah to “act nicely” during the ceasefire, to which Hezbollah responded saying that their fighters have kept “hands on trigger.” Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem had earlier said that the truce with Israel “cannot be one-sided.” Qassem termed the truce as “an insult" to Lebanonand opined that the Lebanese government should not allow America to dictate.

How Israel-Lebanon tensions were reignited

Hezbollah in Lebanon launched missiles on Israel after the joint US-Israeli strike on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Israel retaliated with full force and soon started a ground offensive killing hundreds amid raging war in West Asia as strikes continued on Iran. After 40 days of war, when Iran and US started exchanging messages via friendly nations for a potential ceasefire, Tehran stated that it would include end of Israeli hostilities in Lebanon. It must be noted that Hezbollah was founded in 1982 by a group of Lebanese Shia clerics and militants, with significant support from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). As the Iran-US ceasefire was announed on Apr 7, the POTUS said that he accepted the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal. The 10 point proposal by Iran included end of hostilities on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his post about ceasefire, also said that both sides have agreed to a ceasefire "everywhere", including Lebanon. However, Israeli PM Netanyahu stated that the ceasefire "did not cover Lebanon." Soon, US followed Israeli narrative with US President Trump warning Iran to honour the “real agreement."