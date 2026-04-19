/'Insult to our country...': Hezbollah chief issues first response to Israel-Lebanon ceasefire after Trump's 'act nicely' warning

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, on Saturday (Apr 18), said that the ongoing 10-day truce with Israel cannot be one-sided, vowing that his fighters would respond to Israeli attacks on Lebanon. In his first reaction after the ceasefire announced by the US, Qassem said that it is “an insult to our country and our homeland, Lebanon, that America dictates its text and speaks on behalf of the Lebanese government.” The truce came days after Lebanon and Israel's ambassadors to the US met in Washington ahead of planned direct negotiations between the two countries, the first in decades.

"A ceasefire means a complete cessation of all hostilities. Because we do not trust this enemy, the resistance fighters will remain in the field with their hands on the trigger, and they will respond to violations accordingly. There is no ceasefire from the side of the resistance only, it must be from both sides," Qassem said in a statement read out on TV. "Enough of subjecting Lebanon to these humiliations by negotiating directly with the Israeli enemy and listening to its dictates, and by the shameful spectacle in Washington," Qassem added.

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Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Israel and Lebanon held rare direct talks in Washington earlier this week and soon after US President Donald Trump announced that the leaders of Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire. Under the ceasefire terms agreed by both sides, Israel retains its “right to take all necessary measures in self-defence, at any time, against planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks.” Lebanon must take "meaningful steps" to prevent Hezbollah and all other "rogue non-state armed groups" from carrying out attacks against Israeli targets. While Trump has warned Hezbollah to “act nicely” during the ceasefire, Hezbollah has warned Israel saying their fighters have kept “hands on trigger.”

Lebanon issue in Iran-US ceasefire

Iran, while announcing the ceasefire on Apr 7, said that the POTUS has accepted the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal. The 10 point proposal by Iran clearly included end of hostilities on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said that both sides have agreed to a ceasefire "everywhere", including Lebanon. However, there was no mention of Lebanon in the statement by the US. This came into limelight when Israeli PM Netanyahu stated that the ceasefire "did not cover Lebanon." Soon, US followed Israeli narrative with US President Trump warning Iran to honour the “real agreement"