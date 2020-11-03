'Islamist terror is our common enemy': Germany's Angela Merkel offers condolence to Vienna

A few hours after a group of terrorists open fired in the streets of Vienna at six different locations, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel offered condolences to the victims and the ailing country.

While condemning the attack, Merkel offered support to the fellow European country and said "Islamist terror is our common enemy" to show solidarity with the Vienna.

"The fight against these assassins and those who instigate them is our common struggle," Merkel's spokesperson tweeted, adding: "solidarity" with Austria.

Minutes after Merkel issued the statement, Germany started tightening its security along the borders of Austria. The local authorities are now stopping every vehicle and passerby through the border that the country shares with Austria.

The security has been beefed up after the Vienna police announced that at least one shooter is still at large. the two countries have come together and launched a massive manhunt. Tightened controls at the border is now a "tactical priority" for the federal police force, a spokesman for German federal police said.

This statement came after a group of gunmen started shooting at the people in the streets of Vienna around 8pm on six different locations. "I am glad that our police were able to neutralize one of the attackers,'' Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. "We will not never allow ourselves to be intimidated by terrorism and will fight these attacks with all means.''

Meanwhile, the French president Emmanuel Macron has received a threat from Al-Qaeda. "Killing anyone who insults the prophet is the right of each and every Muslim," the terror group, the terror group that is known by its French acronym AQMI, said in a statement.