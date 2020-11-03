Watch: CCTV, witness footage show terrorist suspect open fire in Vienna

Attacks across central Vienna, in which gunmen killed three people and injured several others, has been captured in CCTV footage.

The footage shows a bearded man dressed in white, which is being perceived as a ''terrorist suspect'' and using an AK-style assault rifle to shoot at civilians and police.

WATCH: On Monday night, terror struck #Vienna, Austria. Six different locations were targeted by terrorists. One person was murdered & multiple injured. This is still an ongoing event.



Our thoughts & prayers are with all those affected. We stand with the people of #Austria. pic.twitter.com/Q1AV0fSxWF — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) November 2, 2020 ×

Vienna police said in a Twitter post there had been "six different shooting locations" with "three deceased person" and "several injured", as well as "one suspect shot and killed by police officers".

Also read| Vienna shooting: At least 3 dead, 15 injured after terrorists open fire

"Several suspects armed with rifles" had been involved in the attack around 8 pm local time (2100 GMT), police said.

The yet-unidentified man can be seen in security footage, walking down the cobblestone-lined street before pulling up a rifle and shooting a man in cold blood outside the Stadttempel, a synagogue dating back to the 1820s on Vienna’s Seitenstettengasse on Monday evening.

In picture: Several gunmen holding people as hostages in Austrian capital, Vienna

In picture: Local residents also captured the white-clad gunman from their windows above

The rampage came on the final evening before Austria went into lockdown amid rising coronavirus rates, with bars and restaurants in the country closed from midnight and people flocking to enjoy one last night of freedom.

In picture: Austrian police men search civilians as part of the manhunt following the shootings

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the attack was carried out by at least one "Islamist terrorist."

Speaking to ORF, Austrian leader Kurz had said that the attackers were 'were very well equipped with automatic weapons' and had 'prepared professionally'.

Police sealed off much of the historic centre of Vienna overnight, urging the public to shelter in place. Many sought refuge in bars and hotels, while public transport throughout the old town was shut down and police scoured the city.

Austria's capital had so far been spared the kind of deadly militant attacks that have struck Paris, London, Berlin and Brussels, among others, in recent years.