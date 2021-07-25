Islamic state unit recruiting taliban fighters, claims UNSC report

A recent report by the United Nations Security Council claims that the leaders of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan are trying to make fresh recruitment.

This is being done by attracting Taliban fighters who have rejected the US and Afghan-Taliban peace deal.

The 28th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team highlights the fragile situation in Afghanistan. It said that it fears the situation might worsen.

As per the report, Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan has moved into other provinces. Also, they have formed sleeper cells in Nuristan, Badghis, Sari Pul, Baghlan, Badakhshan, Kunduz and Kabul.

The sleeper cells were formed despite territorial, leadership, manpower and financial losses during 2020 in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.

“Its leaders also hope to attract intransigent Taliban and other militants who reject the Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan between the United States of America and the Taliban and to recruit fighters from the Syrian Arab Republic, Iraq and other conflict zones,” read the report.

As per one member state, there are 500-1,500 fighters while another unit said it could rise to as many as 10,000 over the medium term.

However, one state claims that ISIL-K continues to be ‘underground and clandestine’.

The report states that Shahab al-Muhajir cooperates with Sheikh Tamim, who heads the al-Sadiq office.

Tamim’s office is tasked with building networks to connect ISIL-K with ISIL presences in the wider region.

Threat from Al Qaeda is also an important topic of discussion. As per the Monitoring Team as reported in the 12th report to the Security Council Committee in June, Al Qaeda continues to maintain its presence in at least 15 Afghan provinces, primarily in the eastern, southern and south-eastern regions.