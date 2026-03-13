/Is US sending 2,200 Marines and 3 warships to Middle East amid Iran shipping attacks? Here's what reports say

The United States Marine Corps is deploying a Marine Expeditionary Unit to the Middle East as regional tensions continue to rise. According to a report by ABC News, about 2,200 Marines aboard three US Navy amphibious ships have been ordered to move toward the region. The unit being deployed is the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (31st MEU). It is normally based in Japan and typically operates in the Indo-Pacific under the United States Indo-Pacific Command. However, it has now been redirected to head toward the Middle East.

Officials stressed that the deployment does not necessarily mean the Marines will be used as ground forces in Iran. Instead, the unit provides a wide range of military capabilities that commanders can use if the situation requires. The expeditionary unit also includes advanced aircraft. It operates F-35 Lightning II fighter jets and Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, which can support different missions including rapid response, transport, and air support.

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According to The Wall Street Journal, the deployment is intended to strengthen the US response to Iran’s attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments. Iran has said it aims to disrupt oil tanker traffic moving through the strategic waterway. Reports also state that Pete Hegseth, the US Department of Defense Secretary of War, approved a request from United States Central Command to deploy part of an Amphibious Ready Group alongside the Marine unit.

An Amphibious Ready Group typically consists of several ships, including an assault ship, two transport dock ships, and a support vessel carrying Marines and equipment. The deployment will increase the United States’ military presence in the region and provide commanders with additional resources if the situation escalates.