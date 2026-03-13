/7 reasons Trump’s Iran war is not over — From Strait of Hormuz to nuclear fears

Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US quickly won the conflict with Iran, saying the war was effectively over within the first hour of military action. However, analysts and policymakers argue that the situation on the ground tells a far more complicated story. Military operations may have achieved initial tactical success, but the broader strategic picture remains uncertain. Conflicts in the Middle East rarely end with a single decisive moment, and the political consequences often unfold over months or years. As events continue to evolve, questions are growing about whether the administration can sustain the narrative of a clear victory while managing the complex regional and geopolitical consequences