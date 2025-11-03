/Is US considering selling Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine via NATO? 'No, not really,' says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Nov 2) once again voiced his reluctance against giving Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. He told reporters that he was not considering a deal to sell the long-range missiles to Kyiv for use against Russia, signalling continued caution about deepening American involvement in the conflict.

What did Trump say?

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington from Palm Beach, Florida, Trump was asked if he was open to selling Tomahawk missiles to NATO allies who could then transfer them to Kyiv. "No, not really," he replied, though he added that he could change his mind in the future.

Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after meeting with Trump at the White House, revealed that the POTUS said that the missile delivery would not align with "America’s interests," though he did not elaborate on what that meant.

The Tomahawk proposal has been under discussion since Trump met NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House on October 22. Rutte later said the idea was being reviewed, but emphasised that the final decision rested with Washington.

Tomahawk missiles

The missiles in question are capable of striking targets up to 2,500 kilometres (1,550 miles) away — a range that would allow Ukraine to hit deep inside Russian territory, including Moscow. Kyiv has long sought such weapons, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arguing they are vital to counter Russia's continued missile barrages and to push back against entrenched positions.

Moscow, however, has warned the US that supplying Tomahawks to Ukraine would mark a major escalation and provoke "serious consequences." Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, has previously warned, "The delivery of these missiles could end badly for everyone. And most of all, for Trump himself."