/Is Russia turning on Iran? Putin secretly backs ‘zero enrichment’ nuclear deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly told both US and Iranian officials that he supports a nuclear deal that would stop Iran from enriching uranium altogether, according to sources familiar with recent discussions. This marks a major change in Russia’s long-held public position, which has backed Iran’s right to enrich uranium under international law. The shift is said to have come after the recent 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.

What is Russia telling the US and Iran?

Sources told Axios that Putin shared his view directly with US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during recent phone calls. Russia has also delivered the same message to Iranian leaders on several occasions over the past few weeks.

“Putin would support zero enrichment. He encouraged the Iranians to work towards that in order to make negotiations with the Americans more favourable. The Iranians said they won’t consider it,” a European official said.

Two sources also claimed that the Kremlin briefed the Israeli government on Putin’s stance. A senior Israeli official confirmed, “We know that this is what Putin told the Iranians.”

Trump eyes nuclear talks, but Iran still says no

The US is reportedly preparing to push for a “zero enrichment” demand if formal nuclear talks resume soon. President Trump has said publicly that he wants a new deal with Tehran, but Iran has always insisted on keeping its right to enrich uranium, even under international supervision. Despite the opposition, Russian officials have continued encouraging Iran to give ground on this issue to make talks with the US easier.

Tensions between Iran and Russia rise quietly

Putin’s position is seen as especially surprising given how closely Iran has worked with Russia during the Ukraine war. Tehran has supplied Moscow with drones and missiles, but Iranian officials were said to be frustrated by Russia’s limited support during the recent Israel conflict.

Even so, Russia is believed to have offered to help if a deal is reached. Moscow is willing to remove Iran’s stock of highly enriched uranium and instead supply Iran with lower-grade fuel, 3.67% enriched uranium for power plants, and small amounts of 20% enriched uranium for research purposes.

US and Iran look for new venue to restart talks