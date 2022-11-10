Is Russia preparing kids for war? Moscow rolls out Soviet-era 'training' to teach children how to use weapons

On the Western front, Russia is embattling the Ukrainian troops since it announced the invasion of its neighbouring country over eight months ago and seems to be stuttering, having failed to gauge the kind of support West would pile up against it in the war. In a strange coincidence, after having rolled out a conscription that drew wide condemnation and protests within the country, Moscow has rolled out an apparent Soviet-era training in schools that is aimed at training kids in weapon assembly.

State-run news agency TASS reported that the education minister of the nation, Sergey Kravtsov, said on Wednesday (November 9) that the course will be added to the school curricula across the nation in the next academic year.

Kravtsov told reporters: "It will be introduced in schools starting from the next academic year. Now it is being drafted and after January 1, it will begin to be tested." The remarks of the education minister came after a meeting with the honorary jury panel of the Znaniye (Knowledge) educational award.

Reports have mentioned that the "initial military training" programme will include teaching children how to assemble and disassemble firearms. It will also tell them how to provide first aid. Notably, part of training on how to respond to a nuclear or chemical attack was abolished in 1993.

Sergei Mironov, the head of the A Just Russia party, had told Russian media that the training programme "would systematically prepare citizens for a possible confrontation with the enemy."

Meanwhile, parents in Russia have expressed anger over the news that basic arms training will be reinstated in high schools amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

As reported by the Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets, an unhappy parent was quoted as saying that they are opposed to the move.

Galina was quoted saying: "We must prepare our children, especially in school, not for war, but for a peaceful happy life. There is no place for basic military training and militarised physical education in the 21st century."

