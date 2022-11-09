Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow orders military to withdraw from key city of Kherson

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

A potential turning point in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as Moscow has ordered its military to withdraw from Ukraine's Kherson city. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday (November 8) that the Russian troops will withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River amid Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson.

While speaking during a televised meeting with Russia's commander in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin, Shoigu said that "begin to pull out troops". The defence minister's announcement can be deemed Russia's most significant retreat in the eight-month-old war.

Meanwhile, General Surovikin said it was no longer possible to supply Kherson city, and also proposed to take up defensive lines on the eastern bank of the river.

As quoted, the Russian general said that "we will save the lives of our soldiers and the fighting capacity of our units. Keeping them on the right (western) bank is futile. Some of them can be used on other fronts."

Shoigu responded: "I agree with your conclusions and proposals. Proceed with the withdrawal of troops and take all measures to transfer forces across the river."

While responding to the announcement, a senior adviser to Ukraine’s president said on Wednesday that it was too early to talk about a Russian troop pullout from the southern city of Kherson.

Mykhailo Podolyak said in a statement to the news agency Reuters: "Until the Ukrainian flag is flying over Kherson, it makes no sense to talk about a Russian withdrawal."

