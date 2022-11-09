UK defence ministry says Crimea bridge will not be fully operational until September 2023

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

The United Kingdom defence ministry claimed that the Crimea bridge will not be fully operational until September 2023, despite the accelerated repair work by Russia.

Releasing its latest intelligence update, the British defence ministry said that the Russian efforts to repair the Crimean bridge continue but it is "unlikely to be fully operational until at least September 2023".

The latest intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine as published on November 9, mentioned that the road bridge was closed yesterday to allow the movement and installation of a replacement 64-metre space.

It added that three more spans will be required to replace the damaged sections.

"Although Crimean officials have claimed these additional spans will be in place by 20 December, a briefing provided to President Putin added that works to the other carriageway would cause disruption to road traffic until March 2023," it said.

Last month, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported that repairs to the bridge were underway. The bridge, which is crucial for Russia, was damaged in an explosion on October 8.

The Russian government's website said earlier said that the repair work is scheduled to be finished by July 2023, but the UK defence intel suggests a two-month delay.



The Crimea bridge was damaged in a blast that Russia has blamed on Ukraine and some Ukrainian officials celebrated the incident but Kyiv has not claimed responsibility. The bridge is a showcase project of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule.

