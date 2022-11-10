Putin not attending G20, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to register attendance

Russian President Vladimir Putin won't be attending the G20 summit in Bali next week, although the country will have representation with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attending, an Indonesian government official has said. Jodi Mahardi, spokesperson for the Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment affairs, also said that Putin will join one of the meetings virtually.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, western countries and Ukraine had been forcing Indonesia to withdraw the invite to Putin as well as expel him from the body. However, the country said that it doesn't have the power to do so and a decision like this could only be reached after a consensus among members.

Also Read | Zelensky ready to extend olive branch to Putin, but with conditions

US President Joe Biden is also attending the summit and had previously said he had no intention of meeting Putin in Bali if he went. The decision comes as Moscow suffers losses in Ukraine and has announced that it will withdraw forces from Kherson.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is concerned that the summit might be overshadowed by a "very worrying" rise in international tensions. "The G20 is not meant to be a political forum. It's meant to be about economics and development," he was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also among the invitees, even though Ukraine is not a member of the bloc. However, he will join the summit virtually after saying he would not take part if Putin does. Several other world leaders are due to attend the summit that starts on November 15.

Earlier, a top diplomat had walked out of a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali held in July after officials condemned Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)