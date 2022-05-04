Is free Twitter coming to an end? Musk indicates that commercial and government users may be charged

As the billionaire entrepreneur aims to expand Twitter Inc's reach from 'niche' to most Americans, Elon Musk said on Tuesday that casual users will always be free, but commercial and government users may be charged a small fee.

"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk said in a tweet.

Since last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has proposed a slew of modifications to Twitter.

Musk said he intended to improve the platform with new features, such as making the algorithms open source to build confidence, combating spam bots, and authenticating all humans, after adding the company to his basket recently.

Even before striking an agreement with Twitter, Musk proposed a few improvements to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including a price cut.

Musk said at the Met Gala in New York on Monday that he would make Twitter transparent about how tweets are promoted or demoted, and that the company's software will be open to criticism.

