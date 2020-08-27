Ireland to nominate replacement of Phil Hogan for EU trade chief role

Last week, Ireland's Parliament was recalled as the lawmakers were spotted enjoying a dinner party defying the reimposed coronavirus regulations.

Now, on Thursday, the Irish government has been asked to propose names for replacement for the position of the EU trade commissioner after Phil Hogan resigned for breaching coronavirus guidelines.

Hogan, who was a strong voice in the EU-Brexit talks, was asked to resign by the Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin after Phil was seen at the dinner party. Hogan's resignation was handed over on Wednesday and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis would take over his duties in the interim from Thursday.

She has also asked the Irish government to propose names of suitable candidates for the post. "It is now up to the Irish government to present suitable candidates for commissioner of Irish nationality."

"As in the past, I will invite the Irish government to propose a woman and a man."

The local media is reporting that the Former Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe are the possible candidates. However, it is not guaranteed that Ireland will retain the trade portfolio, which is regarded as a key asset protecting the Republic's interests during Brexit trade talks with Britain.

Meanwhile, the Irish PM Micheal Martin has said the government will consider the issue of Hogan's replacement "in due course". Martin is currently busy in handling the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, but has attracted a lot of criticism for his 'failed' efforts and policies.

The PM had earlier recalled the Parliament as several lawmakers were spotted at a dinner party with no social distancing and masks, and the guests eceeded the allowed number of 50.

It is now being investigated by police and has prompted a series of high-level resignations, including agriculture minister Dara Calleary and deputy Senate chair Jerry Buttimer.

(With inputs from AFP)