Ireland could become first country in EU to provide nature with a protected status

The Irish government is planning to consider a request to alter the constitution in order to provide nature with a protected status. This could make Ireland the very first country in the European Union to do so.

The proposal, recommended by the Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action, has recommended the government advance a referendum on safeguarding biodiversity.

This would grant nature rights similar to that of humans.

It came in response to a report by the Irish Citizens' Assembly on Biodiversity Loss.

In recent years, the Rights of Nature movement has become widely popular.

The movement seeks to recognise elements of nature such as trees, mountains, and rivers as entities with rights so that they can exist, flourish, be respected and be regenerated.

It also recognises the right of any person or organisation to safeguard and enforce the rights on behalf of nature.

Earlier, similar declarations were made in countries like South America.

New Zealand has also granted legal personhood to the Whanganui River.

Earlier in October this year, the Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights, external appeared before the Joint Committee and testified about the reason why rights of nature needed to be recognised.

The team was backed by Dr Peter Doran of the Queen's University Belfast School of Law.

Executive director Mari Margil embraced the recommendation by the committee.

"We congratulate chairperson Brian Leddin and the Joint Committee for its work and taking this important step forward toward enshrining the rights of nature within Ireland's constitution," BBC quoted her as saying.

"Further, we look forward to the government and parliament's next steps to protect the rights of nature, and offer whatever assistance we can in this process," she added.