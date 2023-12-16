UK destroyer shoots down suspected attack drone 'targeting Red Sea shipping'

A British destroyer shot down a suspected attack drone in the Red Sea, defence minister Grant Shapps on Saturday (Dec 16) said in a statement, amid growing maritime tensions in the region.

"Overnight, HMS Diamond shot down a suspected attack drone which was targeting merchant shipping in the Red Sea. One Sea Viper missile was fired and successfully destroyed the target," Shapps said in a statement posted on X.

Last month the UK announced that it was sending its most advanced naval vessels to the Gulf to strengthen its presence in the region.

HMS Diamond, a Type 45 destroyer, is carrying out operations to make sure freedom of navigation, reassure merchant vessels and ensure the safe flow of trade, said the defence ministry.

The deployment of the naval vessel took place following the seizure of an Israeli-linked cargo vessel by Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels in the Red Sea on Nov 19 amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Spate of attacks

The Yemeni Houthis have launched a series of drone and projectile strikes targetting Israel since Hamas launched unprecedented attacks on Oct 7, claiming the lives of around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, as per Israeli figures.

Nearly 240 people were taken hostages in the attacks.

Israel in retaliation launched a counter-offensive that, as per the Hamas-run territory's health ministry has killed at least 18,800 people, mostly women and children.

The Houthi rebels have threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine are allowed into the war-torn Gaza Strip.

On Friday, two of the world's largest shipping firms, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, said that they were suspending passage through a Red Sea strait vital for global commerce, after the incidents.

UK defence minister Grant Shapps warned Saturday that "the recent spate of illegal attacks represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security in the Red Sea."

"The UK remains committed to repelling these attacks to protect the free flow of global trade," he added.