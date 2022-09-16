Iran’s supreme leader recovering at residence after undergoing surgery, cancels all meetings

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is currently under observation after falling extremely ill last week. According to New York Times, Khamenei had to cancel all of his public appearances last week as he underwent a surgery after suffering from high fever and stomach pain.

A number of sources close to the developments told NYT that the surgery was performed under a lot of secrecy with the hospital premises being observed at all times. While Khamenei was not doing well last week, he has recovered since then and is currently being treated at his residence.

Also read | SCO Summit: Narendra Modi tells Vladimir Putin 'today's era is not of war'

The health condition of Khamenei is crucial to the ongoing nuclear deal negotiations as United States attempt to reach an understanding. Khamenei holds a lot of power when it comes to the way that the government will take, and any unfortunate incident can cause a major hindrance.

The last time that Khamenei was seen in public was two weeks ago when he went to the Imam Rez shrine in Mashhad. He was also supposed to meet some government officials, but it was cancelled.

Also read | Massive fire breaks out in skyscraper in Chinese city of Changsha - WATCH

Hashem Hashemzadeh Harissi, who is part of the Assembly of Experts in Iran, told an Iranian newspaper that “in this round, unlike previous rounds, the members of the Assembly of Experts did not meet with the supreme leader” because it would “be a heavy burden on him.”

While not much is known about his future plans, Tasnim news agency claimed that he will be attending a religious ceremony in a university on Saturday.