/Iranian media reveals details of draft memorandum with US, billions in frozen assets to be released

US President Donald Trump has hinted at war with Iran coming to an end, as according to him the top Iranian leadership has agreed on the final terms of the peace deal. During a telephone rally for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Burt Jones, Trump announced that he has "ended the war with Iran." While Iran said that the final agreement has not been made.

However, if the accord goes through it will allow the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets within a 60-day period.

Citing a source close to Iran's negotiating team, Iran's Mehr news agency on Friday said the "accord would allow for the "release of $24 billion of Iran's blocked funds during the 60-day final negotiation period."

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Notably, half of that sum would be "made available to Iran before the start of negotiations," said the news agency further.

What does the MoU have?

Earlier on Friday Trump briefed the press at the White House and said that negotiations with Iran had reached their final stage and suggested that a deal could be signed within the next few days. Trump also said that the signing ceremony could take place in Europe.

The US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) states that MOU would extend the ceasefire for 60 days and would also include Lebanon. It also says that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened immediately without tolls, according to Axios.

The Axios source claimed the MOU "goes into details on all the nuclear issues" and "satisfies all U.S. requirements."