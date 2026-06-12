/Did Trump leave Netanyahu in the dark? Report claims Israeli PM was blindsided by Iran deal news

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was caught off guard after US President Donald Trump abruptly announced that he had cancelled planned military strikes against Iran and claimed that a broader peace agreement could be finalised within days.

According to a report by Axios, Netanyahu was not informed in advance before Trump publicly disclosed the development, which included assertions that Iran's leadership had approved a draft framework agreement aimed at extending a ceasefire and opening negotiations on Tehran's nuclear programme. "Netanyahu did not have advanced notice and was caught by surprise when Trump released his initial statement about the deal, according to a source with knowledge," Axios reported.

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Trump announced on Thursday, saying he had called off scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran after being informed that discussions had reached the highest levels of the Iranian leadership and received approval.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US president claimed the proposed agreement would extend the current ceasefire, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and launch a 60-day negotiating process focused on Iran's nuclear activities. Trump also asserted that Iran would agree never to acquire a nuclear weapon.

According to Trump, the framework had been approved "in both concept and great detail" by multiple parties, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Egypt.

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He added that the blockade would remain in place until the arrangement was formally completed.

However, Iranian officials pushed back against Trump's characterisation of events. Tehran denied that any final agreement had been reached, although it left open the possibility that such a deal could eventually receive approval.

Iran's Fars news agency rejected claims that a binding agreement had already been secured. It said discussions were centred on a memorandum of understanding designed to facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US blockade.