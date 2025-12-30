Google Preferred
Iran warns US of ‘harsh response’ after Trump vows to ‘eradicate’ nuclear programme

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 30, 2025, 06:25 IST | Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 08:25 IST
File Photo: Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iran has issued a blunt warning to Washington, saying any attack will trigger an immediate and harsh response. The message follows Donald Trump’s threat to wipe out Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Iran on Monday (Dec 29) warned the United States that any aggression against the country would bring "immediate harsh response". This comes as US President Donald Trump vowed to "eradicate" any attempt to reactivate Iran's nuclear capabilities.
Iran's top political advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Ali Shamkhani, in a post on X, stated that the nation's military strength will not be discussed or limited through talks. Writing on X, he emphasised that Tehran's "Missile Capability and defense are not containable or permission-based". Should any hostile act occur, he noted, the reaction would surpass the aggressors "imagination".

What did Trump say?

Trump, on Monday, threatened Iran against trying to rebuild its nuclear missile programme, saying he would "knock them down". Ahead of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the POTUS said, “I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we’re going to have to knock them down".

“We’ll knock them down. We’ll knock the hell out of them,” he vowed, adding that he would support an attack on Iran “immediately” if it attempts to redevelop its nuclear capability. Advising the country instead to seek a “deal” with the US, he said, “That’s smarter ... They could have made a deal the last time before we went through, you know, a big attack on them”.

"I hope they're not trying to build up again because if they are, we're going have no choice but very quickly to eradicate that buildup," Trump said, adding that the US response "may be more powerful than the last time." However, Trump insisted that he believed Iran was still interested in a deal with Washington on its nuclear and missile programs. Tehran denies that it is seeking nuclear weapons.

