/Iran warns US of ‘harsh response’ after Trump vows to ‘eradicate’ nuclear programme

Iran on Monday (Dec 29) warned the United States that any aggression against the country would bring "immediate harsh response". This comes as US President Donald Trump vowed to "eradicate" any attempt to reactivate Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Iran's top political advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Ali Shamkhani, in a post on X, stated that the nation's military strength will not be discussed or limited through talks. Writing on X, he emphasised that Tehran's "Missile Capability and defense are not containable or permission-based". Should any hostile act occur, he noted, the reaction would surpass the aggressors "imagination".

What did Trump say?

Trump, on Monday, threatened Iran against trying to rebuild its nuclear missile programme, saying he would "knock them down". Ahead of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the POTUS said, “I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we’re going to have to knock them down".

“We’ll knock them down. We’ll knock the hell out of them,” he vowed, adding that he would support an attack on Iran “immediately” if it attempts to redevelop its nuclear capability. Advising the country instead to seek a “deal” with the US, he said, “That’s smarter ... They could have made a deal the last time before we went through, you know, a big attack on them”.