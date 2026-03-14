/Iran war: 5 US military aerial refuelling aircraft reportedly hit and damaged

A day after a US military aerial refuelling aircraft involved in operations linked to the conflict with Iran crashed in western Iraq on Thursday (Mar 12), 5 Air Force refueling planes were hit and damaged on the ground at Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia, said US officials, according to Wall Street Journal.

The planes hit during an Iranian missile strike on the Saudi base were partially damaged and are being repaired. Also the Journal said, that no one was killed in the incident.

“The tankers were hit during a strike in recent days. They were damaged but not completely destroyed and are now being repaired,” said the officials to WSJ.

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The incident has come to light after a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker of US air force, went down near the town of Turaibil along the Iraqi-Jordanian border. All six crew members were killed in the incident. The Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations in the region, confirmed the incident and said the matter is being investigated.

“The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace on March 12 during Operation Epic Fury. The identities of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.

The deaths of U.S. service members killed in Iran war that began on February 28 has now gone up to to seven.