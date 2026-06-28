/Iran vows to defend sovereignty after US strikes; Kuwait, Bahrain condemn attacks

Iran on Sunday (Jun 28) said that it was determined to defend its sovereignty after the latest US strikes on the Islamic Republic. This comes as tensions once again renewed despite a fragile truce in the Middle East. The US military said that it acted in response to an Iranian drone attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran strongly condemns the airstrikes by the terrorist US army on several monitoring and surveillance facilities on the southern coast of the country in the early hours of Sunday,” the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement. It added that Tehran “stresses its determination to defend Iran's national sovereignty” against US attacks.

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US strikes at ‘multiple targets’ in Iran

The US military said that it conducted strikes on 10 Iranian military targets at “multiple locations” in and near the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command said in a statement that American forces conducted the strikes in response to the Iranian attack on M/T Kiku. The Panama-flagged tanker, carrying two million barrels of crude oil, was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz when it was struck by an Iranian drone.

“After yesterday’s US strikes in response to the Iranian attack on M/V Ever Lovely, Iran was given a chance to honour the ceasefire agreement but elected not to when its forces launched a one-way attack drone that hit M/T Kiku this morning at 4:30 a.m. ET. The Panama-flagged tanker was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz with more than two million barrels of crude oil,” CENTCOM said.

“CENTCOM forces launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping,” it added. “US military aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.”

Iran retaliates

Following the US attacks, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that it carried out retaliatory strikes against Kuwait and Bahrain in response to the US attacks on Iran. It also vowed a “crushing response” to any further military action by the United States.

The Guards “destroyed eight important US military facilities at the Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait and at the Fifth Fleet naval base in Port Salman in Bahrain,” they said in a statement.

“Any enemy aggression, whatever the pretext, even against insignificant targets... will have a crushing response,” they added.

Kuwait, Bahrain condemn Iranian attacks

Condemning the Iranian attacks, Kuwait’s foreign ministry said that it“expresses its condemnation and denunciation of... in the strongest terms, the recurrence of Iran's heinous aggression against the State of Kuwait, the latest of which was at dawn today, in a flagrant violation of its sovereignty.”