/CENTCOM releases video of US strikes at ‘multiple targets’ in Iran | WATCH

US Central Command on Saturday (Jun 27) released footage of strikes on Iran. This comes as tensions once again rise in the Middle East despite a ceasefire following an Iranian drone attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The US military said that it conducted strikes on 10 Iranian military targets at “multiple locations” in and near the Strait of Hormuz.

Sharing the video of strikes, CENTCOM wrote on X, “US Navy and Air Force fighter jets conducted strikes tonight on 10 Iranian military targets at multiple locations in and near the Strait of Hormuz for Iran's drone attack on M/T Kiku.”

In a statement, the US military said that they acted in response to the Iranian attack on M/T Kiku. The Panama-flagged tanker, carrying two million barrels of crude oil, was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz when it was struck by an Iranian drone.

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“After yesterday’s US strikes in response to the Iranian attack on M/V Ever Lovely, Iran was given a chance to honour the ceasefire agreement but elected not to when its forces launched a one-way attack drone that hit M/T Kiku this morning at 4:30 a.m. ET. The Panama-flagged tanker was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz with more than two million barrels of crude oil,” CENTCOM said.

“CENTCOM forces launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping,” it added. “US military aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.”

The statement added that commercial vessel transit continues through the Strait of Hormuz.

‘Iran will no longer exist’

In a post on his Truth Social platform, US President Donald Trump renewed his threats against Tehran, warning that “Iran will no longer exist.”

“United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!” Trump wrote.

Iran retaliates

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday (Jun 28) that it carried out retaliatory strikes against Kuwait and Bahrain in response to the US attacks on Iran. It also vowed a “crushing response” to any further military action by the United States.

The Guards “destroyed eight important US military facilities at the Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait and at the Fifth Fleet naval base in Port Salman in Bahrain,” they said in a statement.

“Any enemy aggression, whatever the pretext, even against insignificant targets... will have a crushing response,” they added.