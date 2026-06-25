/‘This vote puts Iran on notice’: Trump lauds reversal of Senate war powers vote

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jun 24) hailed the reversal of the vote that blocked an effort to advance a war powers resolution related to Iran. The U-turn came after two Republican senators changed their positions after Trump lashed out at Republican lawmakers during a closed-door lunch on Capitol Hill. The bill is widely considered symbolic, with little prospect of curbing executive powers as the US president retains the authority to block it through a veto.

The reversal came after GOP senators Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy changed their votes. The two had previously voted to restrain Trump’s war powers on Iran. While Paul changed the vote to present, Cassidy voted against the resolution, bringing the final tally to 47-50-1.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump welcomed the move, “Wow! The Senate just changed its vote on Iran from 50-48 against, to 50-47 for. Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy changed. Thank you to Leader John Thune, Lindsey Graham, Bernie Moreno, and all. This vote puts Iran on notice!”

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Tense Capitol Hill lunch preceded vote switch

According to CNN, the fresh vote came after Republicans had a tense lunch with Trump, where Cassidy told the US president that he would continue voting for war powers measures until Congress and Americans are provided more details on the conflict.

“I stood and said, ‘You have not told the American people what’s going on. It was supposed to last four weeks, it’s lasted four months. Our original objectives have not been achieved, and I want to know what’s going on,” Cassidy told reporters.

However, he later said that he received a “thorough briefing” from Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff. In a post on X, Cassidy said, “I want to thank Vice President Vance and Special Envoy Witkoff for the thorough briefing this afternoon on Iran. I appreciate the quick invitation to the White House to address many of my concerns.”

Meanwhile, Paul said that his opinion on the Middle East war has not changed, but Trump asked him to “give consideration to his negotiating position.”

“My opinion on the debate over war and executive power has not changed and I have voted that way several times. But since hostilities seem to be over and the President asked me to give consideration to his negotiating position, I will do so. My vote of present is a way to give the President more space and leverage to negotiate a lasting peace,” he wrote on X.