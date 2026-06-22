/‘I stand for interests of Israel’: Netanyahu rejects claims Trump influences his decisions amid Iran war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Jun 21) addressed his relationship with US President Donald Trump. Rejecting the claims suggesting that US President Donald Trump influences his decisions or that he controls the Republican, he insisted that both leaders independently make decisions in the interest of their nations. This comes amid speculations about whether they influence each other’s decisions over the Iran war.

Speaking at the JNS Summit in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said, “In the United States, they say that President Trump does everything that I ask him to do. And in Israel, they say that I do everything he wants me to do. Well, neither is true.”

“We’re leaders of independent and proud countries. We stand for our interests. I stand for the interests of Israel and for its security,” he added.

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The Israeli leader acknowledged that while Trump and he have the same view on most issues, they sometimes have disagreements. Despite this, they respect each other’s sovereignty and leadership, he stressed.

“Often we see eye to eye. Sometimes we don’t. But we respect each other’s sovereignty and leadership and commitment to our people,” he said.

Troops in Lebanon to remain ‘as long as necessary’

Speaking about the conflict in Lebanon, Netanyahu said that Israeli troops will stay in southern Lebanon as long as needed, despite the ceasefire reached under the US-Iran deal. He also vowed that he would not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

“We will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to protect the cherished residents of the north and all the citizens of Israel... Nothing will alter that commitment,” he said.

He continued, “And with regard to Iran: whatever political developments may unfold, I will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons. As long as I serve as prime minister of Israel, that will not happen.”

Netanyahu also reiterated that the war in the Middle East had achieved Israel’s key goal of preventing Iran from possessing a nuclear weapon.

“We prevented Iran from carrying out a plan to annihilate us and today they would have had an atomic bomb to do so,” the Israeli leader said. “We prevented that from happening. We removed the existential danger. Had we not acted... Iran would have had atomic bombs and let me tell you something, they would have used them.”

“That’s what we prevented,” he said.