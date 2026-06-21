/‘Lebanon will be main topic of discussion’: Tehran says ahead of US-Iran talks in Switzerland

As the US, Iranian, and Pakistani delegations arrived in Switzerland on Sunday (Jun 21) to hold high-stakes talks over the conflict in the Middle East, Tehran suggested that ongoing hostilities in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah would be the “main topic of discussion”. It added that other key issues, such as frozen Iranian funds and the sale of the country’s oil, will also be on the agenda. The meeting would mark the first since the two sides signed a preliminary agreement to end the war.

“The Zionist regime continues to violate its commitment in Lebanon, this issue will be the main topic of discussion in today’s talks,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a video message carried by IRNA state news agency.

He added that “the issue of making available Iran’s frozen or restricted assets, as well as the discussion related to issuing the necessary licenses for the sale of Iranian oil,” will also be on the agenda.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This comes after Iran’s military announced on Saturday (Jun 20) that it has closed the Strait of Hormuz over ongoing Israeli attacks in Lebanon. Although no fresh attacks were reported after Baqaei said on Saturday, “a fragile cessation (in Lebanon) has been established”.

Delegations from Iran, the US, and Pakistan arrive in Switzerland

An Iranian delegation led by top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Switzerland late Saturday (Jun 20).

In a statement on X, the Swiss foreign ministry said, “We welcome the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Switzerland.” It added that the talks were part of the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States.

US Vice President JD Vance also arrived at the Swiss mountainside resort of Burgenstock early on Sunday (Jun 21) to hold talks with Iranians.

“I think we’re going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue. Those are the two big things that I think we’re to be focused on,” Vance told reporters before departing from Joint Base Andrews, saying he could only join the talks “for a day or two.”

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the head of the military, Asim Munir, have also arrived in Switzerland for talks. In a statement on X, Sharif’s office said, “Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will participate in the High-Level Talks on the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.”

US-Iran deal

On Wednesday (Jun 17), the US and Iran digitally signed a memorandum of understanding to end the war in the Middle East. The 14-point memorandum states that the US, Iran and their respective allies “declare an immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

They undertake “not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and to ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon.”