Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday (April 26) that major differences still remain between Tehran and Washington, even after a third round of nuclear negotiations wrapped up in Oman.

"There are differences in both the major issues and in the details," Araghchi told a state TV reporter in Muscat. He added that "the negotiations this time were much more serious than before."

Araghchi said that the next round of talks will involve US envoy Steve Witkoff, saying, "Next round of talks to be held with US envoy Steve Witkoff."

He further added, "We have reached a point where we have to discuss detailed nuclear negotiations," and clarified that "Talks were only limited to nuclear issues, removal of sanctions."

Despite the serious atmosphere, Araghchi remained cautious, "There are still differences on the general issues and the details," and "Our optimism is extremely cautious."

The six-hour-long meeting between Araghchi and Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff was held through Omani mediators, a week after a second round of talks in Rome which both sides had earlier called constructive.

More talks set for next week

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, acting as a mediator, confirmed that the talks would continue, with a fourth round scheduled for next week.

"US-Iran talks today identified a shared aspiration to reach an agreement based on mutual respect and enduring commitments. Core principles, objectives and technical concerns were all addressed. Talks will continue next week with a further high-level meeting provisionally scheduled for May 3rd," Albusaidi wrote on X.

Trump, early into his second term, has made efforts to tackle some of the world’s most pressing issues, including Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

"Iran remains steadfast in its principled stance on the need to end unjust sanctions and is ready to build confidence about the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters in Oman.

In a separate interview published on Friday, Trump told Time magazine: "I think we're going to make a deal with Iran," although he warned that military action remained an option if diplomacy failed.