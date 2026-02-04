The United States has informed Iran that it will not accept Tehran’s demands to change the venue and format of nuclear talks scheduled for Friday (February 6), according to two US officials familiar with the matter. The dispute threatens to derail diplomatic efforts and could increase the likelihood that President Donald Trump turns to military options, the officials said.

Washington and Tehran had previously agreed to hold talks in Istanbul on Friday, with several Middle Eastern countries participating as observers. However, Iranian officials said on Tuesday (February 3) they wanted to relocate the meeting to Oman and limit it to bilateral discussions. Iran argued that such a format would ensure the talks remain focused solely on nuclear issues, rather than expanding to topics such as missile development, which are priorities for the US and regional allies.

US officials reviewed Iran’s proposal but ultimately rejected it on Wednesday (February 4). “We told them it is this or nothing, and they said, ‘OK, then nothing,’” a senior US official was quoted as saying. The official added that the United States remains willing to meet if Iran agrees to return to the originally planned format, either later this week or next week. “We want to reach a real deal quickly, or people will start looking at other options,” the official said, referencing Trump’s repeated warnings that military action remains on the table.