US President Donald Trump had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Wednesday (Feb 4). Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, the American president said he had an "excellent" conversation with the Chinese supremo and also hinted that Beijing might purchase oil from America. "I have just completed an excellent telephonic conversation with President Xi, of China. It was a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed, including trade, military, the April trip that I will be making to China (Which I very much look forward to!)."
The POTUS added the topic of Taiwan, warbetween Russian and Ukraine, the current situation with Iran, the purchase of oil and gas by China from the US, were also discussed.
"The consideration of China of the purchase of additional agricultural products, including lifting the soybean count to 20 million tons for the current season airplane deliveries and numerous other subjects", were also discussed in the call.