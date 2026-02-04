Google Preferred
China to buy oil from US? Trump sheds light on 'excellent' call with Xi Jinping, says 'discussed Taiwan, Iran and...’

Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 04, 2026, 22:20 IST | Updated: Feb 04, 2026, 22:27 IST
File photo Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Donald Trump said he held an “excellent” call with Xi Jinping, discussing Taiwan, Iran, Ukraine war, trade ties, and potential Chinese purchases of US oil, gas, and agricultural products.

US President Donald Trump had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Wednesday (Feb 4). Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, the American president said he had an "excellent" conversation with the Chinese supremo and also hinted that Beijing might purchase oil from America. "I have just completed an excellent telephonic conversation with President Xi, of China. It was a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed, including trade, military, the April trip that I will be making to China (Which I very much look forward to!)."

The POTUS added the topic of Taiwan, warbetween Russian and Ukraine, the current situation with Iran, the purchase of oil and gas by China from the US, were also discussed.

"The consideration of China of the purchase of additional agricultural products, including lifting the soybean count to 20 million tons for the current season airplane deliveries and numerous other subjects", were also discussed in the call.

About the Author

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

