US President Donald Trump had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Wednesday (Feb 4). Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, the American president said he had an "excellent" conversation with the Chinese supremo and also hinted that Beijing might purchase oil from America. "I have just completed an excellent telephonic conversation with President Xi, of China. It was a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed, including trade, military, the April trip that I will be making to China (Which I very much look forward to!)."