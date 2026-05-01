/Iran to renew attacks in Gulf? Israel rushes laser system to UAE to intercept Iranian missiles and drones

Israel has reportedly told the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that Iran is planning to launch short-range missiles towards the country and has sent advanced weapons systems, including a newly operational laser-based air defense system, to to help counter Iranian missile and drone attacks, according to a report published Thursday (Apr 30) in the Financial Times.

Citing two people familiar with the matter, the report said that Israel also rushed surveillance system called Spectro, which can help the UAE to detect incoming drones. Earlier this week, reports indicated that Israel had also sent an “Iron Dome” air defense system to the Gulf country, along with personnel. This comes after Iran reportedly launched more than 500 ballistic missiles and over 2,000 drones toward the UAE. Israel's help to the UAE is being seen as relations between the two nations amid Israel and UE after the Abraham Accords. It was signed in 2020, alongside Bahrain, with US mediation.

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