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Iran to renew attacks in Gulf? Israel rushes laser system to UAE to intercept Iranian missiles and drones

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 01, 2026, 15:13 IST | Updated: May 01, 2026, 15:13 IST
Iran to renew attacks in Gulf? Israel rushes laser system to UAE to intercept Iranian missiles and drones

Representative Image of missile launch Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Israel reportedly deployed advanced systems like Iron Beam and Iron Dome to the United Arab Emirates to counter Iran drones and missiles, as tensions rise. The UAE also issued a travel ban to Iran, Iraq and Lebanon.

Israel has reportedly told the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that Iran is planning to launch short-range missiles towards the country and has sent advanced weapons systems, including a newly operational laser-based air defense system, to to help counter Iranian missile and drone attacks, according to a report published Thursday (Apr 30) in the Financial Times.

Citing two people familiar with the matter, the report said that Israel also rushed surveillance system called Spectro, which can help the UAE to detect incoming drones. Earlier this week, reports indicated that Israel had also sent an “Iron Dome” air defense system to the Gulf country, along with personnel. This comes after Iran reportedly launched more than 500 ballistic missiles and over 2,000 drones toward the UAE. Israel's help to the UAE is being seen as relations between the two nations amid Israel and UE after the Abraham Accords. It was signed in 2020, alongside Bahrain, with US mediation.

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UAE issues travel ban

The UAE has banned its ​citizens ​from travelling to ⁠Iran, ​Lebanon and ​Iraq, and urged its national ​currently ​in those countries ‌to ⁠leave immediately and return ​home, ​citing "current developments witnessed in the region.” The announcement was made in a foreign ​ministry ⁠statement on ⁠Thursday (Apr 30). The ministry urged citizens “currently present in these countries” to leave immediately and return to the UAE “at the earliest opportunity,” citing the government’s commitment “to monitoring the well-being of its citizens abroad and ensuring their safety.” “In light of the current developments taking place in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces a travel ban for citizens of the United Arab Emirates to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Lebanese Republic and the Republic of Iraq,” the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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