/'Current developments...': UAE bans travel to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq: Here's why

The talks between Iran and the US to end the war has been stalled all over again. Iran sent a fresh 3-staged process plan to the US when Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Islamabad, Pakistan. However, reports indicated that Trump was unhappy with the proposal and is unlikely to accept it. The first stage demanded a total end to the war, specifically hostilities on Hezbollah in Lebanon. The second stage called for lifting the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and restoring maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The third stage was negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program.

Both sides held first round of peace talks earlier in April after almost 50 days of war. They agreed for a ceasefire but Israel's action on Hezbollah in Lebanon became a contentious issue prompting both sides to block the Strait of Hormuz despite ceasefire. Iran pulled back from the second round of negotiations prompting Trump to scrap the visit of US representatives to Pakistan