Iran-US tensions are rising once again on Thursday (Jul 9), with the last 24 hours seeing attacks and counter-attacks as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) appears to be unravelling. Iran claimed to have targeted US Patriot air defence systems in Kuwait, a satellite communications antenna in Qatar, and a US Army fuel storage facility in Bahrain using drones and missiles. The funeral ceremonies for late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, culminating in his planned burial in Mashhad on Thursday, have been delayed by the renewed fighting. The latest escalation comes after US President Donald Trump declared the truce "over", while Iranian officials accused Washington of violating the MoU.

US launches fresh strikes against Iran, as 14 killed

US Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted a second wave of overnight strikes between late Wednesday and early Thursday near the Strait of Hormuz in response to earlier Iranian attacks on commercial shipping. Explosions were reported in Sirik, Bushehr, Konarak, Chabahar and Bandar Abbas, with around 90 additional Iranian military and transport-related targets reportedly struck, according to the Associated Press. Iran's Health Ministry said 14 people were killed and 78 wounded in US strikes across multiple provinces over the past two days. US officials said the strikes were intended to deter further attacks on international shipping.

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Bahrain thwarts Iranian attacks on US military sites

Bahrain's Defence Force reported thwarting Iranian missile and drone attacks on Thursday. Although some reports indicated damage to a residential building near Bahrain International Airport, no fatalities were reported. Air defence sirens sounded as Gulf states intercepted incoming projectiles. Iran also claimed attacks on US military facilities in Kuwait and Qatar.

Khamenei funeral delayed

The burial of slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been delayed amid the renewed hostilities. His coffin had been travelling through Najaf and Karbala in Iraq as part of a multi-day funeral procession before its planned burial at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad in north-eastern Iran. Funeral processions have drawn massive crowds across Iran and Iraq amid strong anti-US sentiment. Khamenei's burial had already been postponed from March because of the war, with the final burial originally scheduled for July 9.

A dangerous escalation

The renewed exchanges follow Iranian attacks on at least three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire was "over" while attending the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Washington of violating the MoU and warned of further action, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said prospects for a lasting agreement would diminish if US military operations continued.

Gulf states, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, condemned the attacks on their territory and called for restraint. The new tensions are once again putting at risk global shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, oil markets and regional stability. Oil prices have risen sharply, shipping insurance costs are increasing and stock market volatility has continued amid fears of a broader regional conflict, according to international media reports.