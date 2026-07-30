/Iran strikes Chinese company building in Kuwait, kills one worker, Defence Ministry says

Kuwait's defence ministry claimed on Thursday (July 30) that an Iranian strike that hit a building belonging to a Chinese company in the northern region of the country had killed one person. Ministry spokesperson Colonel Saud Abdulaziz al-Atwan stated that officials responded soon after the strike and began handling the incident in coordination with relevant agencies.



Kuwait’s armed forces also confirmed that they remained prepared to protect the country’s sovereignty, security and residents. "The heinous Iranian aggression targeted a building belonging to a Chinese company in the north of the country, resulting in the death of one worker and causing severe material damage to the building," read a statement published by the ministry.

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Iran fires ballistic missiles

Iran's ballistic missile attack on US forces stationed in Jordan, coupled with its seizure of three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, has struck another setback to attempts at preserving last month's understanding between Iran and the US. Following Iran's launch of multiple ballistic missiles toward a US military base in Jordan early Wednesday, President Trump pledged a strong retaliatory response.



Shortly afterwards, the naval branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that it had intercepted and detained three "offending" oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts noted that the combined actions in Jordan and the Strait suggested Iran was moving beyond merely reacting to US pressure, instead attempting to take control of the situation and steer the direction of the broader confrontation.



Political analyst Ruhollah Rahimpour said the launch of the overnight missile and the Hormuz operation indicates a deliberate strategy of escalation. "I think last night's missile operations in Jordan and the Strait of Hormuz are part of the Islamic Republic's strategy of escalating tensions and trying to accelerate a full-scale war with the United States and Israel, forcing them into conflict before they are fully prepared," he said.