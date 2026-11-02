/Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz in two days, says everything depends on US

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that Iran was ready to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by shortening the timeline from seven days to two days. Iran claims that it is an indication of Iran’s good-faith approach, but that “everything depends” on Washington. This comes just two days before American voters cast their ballots in the November 3, 2026, U.S. midterm elections

"The possibility of implementing this plan in two days is another indication of Iran's good-faith approach," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"We have stated that, if Iran's demands are met, it would be possible to restore security to the Strait of Hormuz and resume the negotiating process within a short period," he added. I

“Only then can we discuss subsequent stages,” said Iran's spokesperson Esameil Baghaei. Since late February, Iran has claimed control over Hormuz, a vital energy conduit for shipping.

Iran has said that Tehran's conditions include a cessation of war on all fronts, unfreezing Iranian assets abroad, lifting sanctions on its oil sector, and ending the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. In an interview, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Washington must accept a new route agreed between Iran and Oman for transit through the strait.

In September, Iran initially proposed a seven-day plan, which it communicated to Washington through Qatar, which would have seen Tehran open the Strait of Hormuz within six days of all the demands being met by Iran.

Iran's security Chief Mohsen Rezaei on Sunday said that Iran continues to engage diplomatically. He said the US would need to meet Iran's conditions before talks could begin. Rezaei said he had received a letter from US Vice President JD Vance but had not yet replied.