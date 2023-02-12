Iran smuggled at least 18 drones into Russia by boats, state airlines: Report

A report by the Guardian citing anonymous sources, on Sunday (February 12) reported that Iran has used boats and state-owned airlines to smuggle advanced long-range armed drones to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine. At least 18 drones were delivered to Moscow’s navy following a visit by Russian officials to Tehran back in November where they selected the drones in question, as per the report.

Last year, Russia is said to have sent a 10-man delegation to Iran that selected six Mohajer-6 drones and 12 Shahed 191 and 129 drones, the former can fly around 200 km and carry two missiles under each of its wings while the latter is capable of the air-to-ground strike.

Additionally, the Mohajer-6 drones can remain in the air for six hours and operate on electric power and are equipped to carry bombs weighing at least 40kg, high-precision imaging and targeting systems, reported the Guardian. The Shahed 129 can carry a 60 kg payload and fly for at least four hours, while the Shahed 191 can fly for five hours and carry 10 kg more than the former.

ALSO READ | Why is West bothered about Iran sending drones to Russia?

According to the report, most of the drones in question were “secretly picked” by an Iranian vessel from a base in the Caspian Sea and then transferred at sea to a Russian navy boat. The sources also claimed that others were sent to Moscow on a state-owned Iranian airline.

This comes after officials in the United States said that Iran had begun showcasing its Shahed 191 and 129 drones in June to Russia and expected the sale to happen in the upcoming months. Additionally, Tehran has also sent three officials per drone which is approximately 54 people in total to help “integrate the smuggled craft into the Russian military”, claimed the Guardian citing sources in the middle eastern country.

ALSO READ | US warns Turkey over exports to Russia that could boost its war in Ukraine

The drones are also said to be produced in the military facility in the Iranian city of Isfahan which was recently targeted by what is believed to be an Israeli drone. According to the report, more orders for drones were expected before the strike which is said to have caused significant damage. This also comes amid reports of Russia reaching out to Iran and North Korea to replenish its military stocks amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine and fears of a major attack by Moscow as the invasion reaches its one-year mark.

In October, Kyiv was hit by a Shahed 136 drone which reportedly killed five people after it got through and exploded on a house. Additionally, Ukraine had also claimed to have downed Mohajer-6 drones since September and the officials showed one to the Guardian in November. This comes as Russia continues to bomb Ukrainian towns and cities while reports suggest that Moscow has also sought more advanced drones.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE