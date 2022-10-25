Why is West bothered about Iran sending drones to Russia?

Iran has denied several times that it provided Russia with drones, missiles and other military hardware to use against Ukraine in the ongoing war, which has escalated geopolitical tensions.

The Russia-Ukraine war started this February 24, reviving fears of nuclear doomsday after 60 years. The world averted possible nuclear destruction during the Cuban missile crisis in 1962, but it should remember that we don't have John F Kennedy this time.

The eight-month-old Ukraine war has entered a new phase, with Russia annexing regions and Kyiv on the other hand ramping up a counter-offensive. People are dying and millions are struggling amid the food crisis, and rising oil prices, but politics is at its highest with Iran lately taking centrestage.

Row over Iranian drones

The US and other Western countries have alleged that Iranian military staff had been deployed in Crimea to assist Russian forces using Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine. The West slapped sanctions on Tehran in response.

In fact, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky even said that Moscow's use of drones built in Iran in recent operations against his nation was a sign of the Kremlin's "military and political bankruptcy." He also said that "strategically, it will not help them [Russia] anyway."

Recently, Britain and France said that if Iran is supplying armed drones to Russia for the Ukraine war, then it is a breach of Tehran's obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Russia and Iran have denied the claims as the Kremlin said that it had no knowledge of its army using such weapons. Meanwhile, Tehran said that it was ready for talks with Kyiv to clarify the "baseless" claims.

But even if Iran is supplying weapons and drones, why is it bothering the West so much?

In the ongoing war, the US and some other Western countries have provided Ukraine with advanced weapons and military equipment. Such backing is one of the reasons behind Ukraine's incredible resistance.

Similarly, Russia's allies also ought to extend help to Moscow. But to what extent they can do it, remains to be seen.

Recently, France, Germany and Britain urged the United Nations to probe Iran's possible breach of UN Security Council resolution 2231, which endorsed a 2015 resolution of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear programme. It sets out an inspection process and schedule in exchange for granting sanctions relief on Iran. But the deal was jeopardised since then-president Donald Trump withdrew the United States from it in 2018.

Although Iran denies sending weapons (drones, missiles, etc) to Russia for war, it also asserts that it can do so since the restrictions on arms sales contained in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal expired in 2020.

When it comes to arms sales to other countries, there are certain laws and regulations established by the United Nations. The Arms Trade Treaty is the first international agreement to regulate the transfer of conventional weapons that is legally binding and has ever been negotiated at the United Nations.

But Why Iran would want to help Russia?

Besides being an ally, the Islamic Republic's clerical leaders are keen to strengthen strategic relations with Russia as there are fears that an emerging, US-backed Gulf Arab-Israeli bloc may shift the Middle East balance of power further away from Iran.

Due to the war-fueled high oil prices, Iran is betting that with Russia's support it could pressure Washington to offer concessions for the revival of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran may think that a real partnership with a superpower that supports anti-Western ideologies and isn't hesitant to advocate for them on the battlefield is a calculated move to demonstrate that Iran is not alone.

The actions by Iran might lead to more sanctions by the West. But the question is, should other country-specific sanctions stop Tehran from exercising its right to engage in military trade?

