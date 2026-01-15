Iran shuts airspace amid fear of US strike: How is it affecting Indian airlines? CHECK your flight status

Amid heightened tensions with the US over the nationwide protest against economy and clerical regime, Iran has temporarily closed its airspace late Wednesday to most incoming and outgoing flights. According to a notice posted by the Federal Aviation Administration, the restriction was scheduled to be in place from 10:15 p.m. UTC Wednesday to 12:30 a.m. UTC Thursday. It was later extended until 7.30 am local time. The extension order was issued without explanation early Thursday. Live data provided by flight tracker FlightRadar showed aircraft skirting around Iranian airspace. Soon after airspace closure order, Indian airlines including IndiGo and Air India issued separate statements, and Germany's Lufthansa said it would avoid the route.

What IndiGo and Air India said?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India's largest airline, IndiGo provided an update on X and said that some of its international flights would be impacted by sudden airspace closure. IndiGo stated that the situation was beyond their control. "If your flight is impacted, we encourage you to visit our website to explore flexible rebooking options or to claim a refund, as per your preference," IndiGo added.

Air India also issued a statement on X and said that some of its flights were being cancelled. I also said that few flights were rerouted as possible availability. The airline added that its flights that normally pass over the Iranian area are now taking alternate routes, which could cause delays. “Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled,” it added.

Germany's Lufthansa on Wednesday, after the news of the air space closure said that its flights would avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace “until further notice.” News agency Reuters shared data from Flightradar24 and reported that an Aeroflot flight headed to Tehran turned back to Moscow, adding that many airlines have scaled back or halted services and most are steering clear of Iranian airspace.

Iran protest and a possible US intervention

Iran is witnessing massive protest against the clerical regime that has been in power after Islamic revolution of 1979. The protest that began as a reaction to the catastrophic economic collapse soon snowballed into calls for regime change. Iranian regime has warned protesters of death penalty.