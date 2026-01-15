/Donald Trump says Iran has 'stopped killing protesters,' but keeps military option open: 'We're going to watch it and see'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 14) said that he had been told Iran's security forces had stopped killing protesters. However, he said that he would "watch it and see" before deciding if the threatened military action was still needed. In recent days, the POTUS has spoken about coming to the aid of protesters in Iran, even posting on Truth Social, "HELP IS ON ITS WAY", while threatening "strong action" over Tehran's violent crackdown on nationwide protests.

'Executions won't take place'

Speaking at the White House, Trump said he had received assurances from what he described as "very important sources on the other side" that the violent crackdown on demonstrations had stopped and that planned executions would not go ahead. He offered no further details and stressed that the information had not yet been independently confirmed.

"They've said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place," Trump said. "There were supposed to be a lot of executions today and that the executions won't take place -- and we're going to find out."

Pressed on whether US military action was now off the table, Trump struck a cautious note. "We're going to watch it and see what the process is," he said.

'No hanging,' confirms Iran, Erfan Soltani safe for now

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later confirmed that the hanging has been paused for now. In an interview with Fox News, he said there would be "no hanging today or tomorrow," and insisted there was no plan for executions. "I can tell you, I'm confident that there is no plan for hanging," Araghchi said while accusing Israel of fueling unrest, without offering evidence. He, however, insisted that the Iranian government was "in full control" after what he described as days of "terrorist operations."