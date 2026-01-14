Iran on Tuesday (Jan 13) accused the United States of deliberately trying to manufacture a pretext for US military intervention in the nation. This comes after US President Donald Trump urged "Iranian patriots" to continue protesting, promising that “HELP IS ON ITS WAY” while threatening "strong action" over Tehran's violent crackdown on nationwide protests.

Accusing the US of trying to stage a "regime change", Iran's mission to the United Nations said Washington was trying to create a justification for the use of force by stoking instability inside the country.

Iran slams the United States

In a statement posted on X, Iran’s mission to the United Nations said "US fantasies and policy toward Iran are rooted in regime change," accusing Washington of relying on a familiar mix of pressure tactics. According to Tehran, sanctions, threats, and what it called "engineered unrest, and chaos" were being used as the "modus operandi to manufacture a pretext for military intervention". The mission vowed that Trump's "playbook" would "fail again" like the "12-day war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran in June 2025".

What did Trump say?

In his post, the POTUS asked Iranians to “KEEP PROTESTING” and urged them to “TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS”. Calling on them to note down the names of those responsible for deaths and abuse in amid the ongoing protests, he vowed “They will pay a big price”. Trump's candid statement has raised fears that the US may attack Iran soon.

The Republican president added that he had suspended all talks with Iranian officials until what he described as the “senseless killing of protesters” ends, before adding, “HELP IS ON ITS WAY”.