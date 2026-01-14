/Missiles, not troops: How the US can defeat Iran without invading or occupying

The US could rely on air strikes, cyber attacks and economic blockades to neutralise Iran, avoiding a costly ground invasion and minimising troop risks.
The US would likely prioritise destroying Iran’s air defence systems first to ensure safety for its jets. Stealth aircraft like the F-35 and F-22 would lead the initial wave to clear the skies of hostile threats.
US Navy destroyers can launch Tomahawk cruise missiles from hundreds of kilometres away in the Persian Gulf. This strategy keeps American sailors safe while hitting strategic targets deep inside Iranian territory.
Massive bunker-busting bombs like the GBU-57 are designed to penetrate deep underground facilities. These would specifically target fortified sites like Fordow to halt any nuclear development programme immediately.
Beyond explosives, the US would likely deploy advanced cyber weapons to paralyse Iran's military networks. These attacks disrupt command grids and power stations, similar to the impact of the Stuxnet virus.
Advanced drone swarms can be used to confuse and overwhelm Iranian radar systems during an attack. This allows larger US bombers to reach their targets without being detected or shot down by surface-to-air missiles.
The US Navy could enforce a strict blockade on key ports to cut off Iran’s vital oil revenue. Stopping these exports would severely impact the Iranian economy and limit funding for their military operations.
Precision strikes would target military headquarters and communication hubs to sever the chain of command. Cutting off leadership from field units renders the opposing forces uncoordinated and ineffective on the battlefield.